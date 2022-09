Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 30 (Reuters) – At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles near the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, the regional governor said.

“So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians,” Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first