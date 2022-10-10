UPDATED: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia trying to “wipe us off the face of the earth”

Reading Time: 4 minutes

KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine on Monday and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth.”

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth…destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

The city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, has posted to Telegram to say that explosions have been heard in Lviv, and to caution residents to take shelter.

At the same time, Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv, has posted that his region is experiencing a second wave of rocket launches.

Several explosions also hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, with a Reuters witness reporting a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district – in the centre of the capital,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”

At least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, police said.

“Most hits were in the centre of the capital,” the police said in a statement on its Facebook page. “At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed.”

Russian troops are coming closer to the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, having advanced up to 2 km (1.24 miles)towards the town over the last week, a British intelligence update said on Monday.

“Russia continues to give high priority to its own offensive operations in the central Donbas sector, especially near the town of Bakhmut,” the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

In a video address on Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops were involved in very tough fighting near Bakhmut.

Bakhmut sits on a main road leading to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, both situated in the industrial Donbas region, which Moscow has yet to fully capture.

In Other Developments:

CONFLICT

* Russian shelling destroyed an apartment building in the latest attack on civilian infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said, a day after a similar strike killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 70. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* Russian divers were to examine the damage from a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is an imposing symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to its forces battling in southern Ukraine.

* Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said a vehicle exploded on the bridge.

* Images showed part of the bridge’s road blown away, although rail services and partial road traffic resumed.

* The Russian transport ministry, quoted by RIA news agency, said nearly 1,500 people and 162 heavy cargoes had travelled by ferry across the Kerch Strait since the explosion.

* The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* The White House said it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on the explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea.

* Ukraine’s economy shrank an estimated 30% in the first three quarters of 2022 from the same period in 2021, with bad harvest weather compounding the impact of the war, the economy ministry said.

* The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for agreeing production cuts that had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the United States in global energy markets.

QUOTES

* “Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev said, according to Tass, in reference to the bridge attack.

