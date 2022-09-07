Russians to pay more to enter EU under new rules

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The European Union is proposing to make it more expensive and harder for Russian citizens to get visas.

Russians wanting to enter the EU will face a lengthier application process and see fees rise from €35 (£30; $34) to €80 (£69; $79).

This should continue as long as Moscow wages its war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU Commission said.

More than a million Russians have travelled to EU countries since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The EU Commission backed a proposal to suspend the EU’s 2007 visa agreement with Moscow on Tuesday in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“To be a tourist in the EU is not a fundamental right,” Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said as she announced the plan.

Under the proposals, Russian visa applicants will face hurdles like higher costs — rising from €35 now to €80 — and longer processing times, which will increase from 10 days to as long as 45 days.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted to say that the visa agreement should be suspended as there “can be no business as usual” with Russia.

Meanwhile certain categories of Russian visa applicants, like journalists, human rights activists and dissidents, will continue to be allowed access to the EU. “We make sure that we are always open for, and protect those that need to be protected,” Johansson said. This follows an agreement of the bloc’s foreign ministers at an informal meeting last week in Prague.

The issue of a ban on Russian visas has caused friction between European capitals. Countries led by the Baltic states, Finland and the Czech Republic pushed for a full travel ban, in accordance with Kyiv’s wishes, while others led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed such a step, arguing that it would also stop Russian critics of Putin’s war in Ukraine from entering the EU.

In addition, the Commission also proposed that Russian passports issued in occupied regions of Ukraine should not be recognized as valid documents.

The plan is expected to be adopted later this week, according to Johansson. The commissioner also announced that she will visit Latvia and Finland later this week, to see for herself the challenges they face as Russia’s neighbors.

Under the proposals, Russian citizens will face:

Higher fees of €80 rather than €35

A lengthier application process

Restrictions on multi-entry visas

A longer required list of supporting documents

Read more via Politico/BBC