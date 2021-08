Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 19,454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23 as authorities blamed a case surge on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 776 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours nationwide.

Photo: Russian man wearing protective face mask walks on the street during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia . EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV