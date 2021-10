Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 968 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

There were 29,362 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

Photo – A man wearing protective mask walks past of sculptures of Soviet Leader Vladimir Lenin (Pink) and Soviet writer Maxim Gorky (Blue) at the ethnographic and amusement center Kremlin in Izmailovo, Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV