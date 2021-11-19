Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths reach new record high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported 1,254 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a record daily high that follows a surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 37,156 nationwide infections, including 3,371 in Moscow, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on Nov. 6.

Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government’s coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week.

Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths earlier on Friday, following a recent surge in case.

Photo – A discarded protective face mask lies on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV