UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador: ‘British diplomacy’, it’s ‘absolutely worthless’

As Boris Johnson prepares to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to cool tensions over Ukraine, one of Russia’s top diplomats says he doesn’t trust British diplomacy.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told Sky News: “There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don’t trust British diplomacy. I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless.

“I really don’t want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about.”

The prime minister will have a telephone conversation with President Putin as talks continue in a bid to find a diplomatic solution to the situation on the Ukrainian border, where US intelligence estimates 130,000 troops have massed.

meanwhile Reuters reported that the Kremlin said on Wednesday it would provide details if and when President Vladimir Putin spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the “utterly confused”.

Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone due to domestic political problems.

Johnson travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday, where he accused Putin of holding a gun to Kyiv’s head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe.

Russia has said it has no plans to stage a new invasion of Ukraine.

Photo – A handout photo made available by presidential press service shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 February 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

