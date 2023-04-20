Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: EU plans curbs on Ukrainian grain imports

Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 20 (Reuters) – The European Union is preparing 100 million euros ($109.32 million) in compensation for farmers in five countries bordering Ukraine and plans to introduce restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grains.

* Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea resumed under a U.N.-brokered deal but Kyiv faces a struggle to secure an extension of the agreement.

FIGHTING

* A Ukrainian military spokesperson accused Moscow of a “provocation” after Russian proxy forces said Ukrainian forces had blown up four buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, killing 20 civilians. He said Ukrainian forces never target civilians. Russia also denies targeting civilians.

WEAPONRY/DIPLOMACY

* The United States announced $325 million in new military aid for Ukraine, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, advanced missiles and anti-tank mines.

* Ukraine’s defence minister confirmed that Kyiv had taken delivery of Patriot air defence systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.

* Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is to address Mexico’s Congress on Thursday by video, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he seeks support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

* Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said he was hopeful his country would become a member of NATO by the time of a planned summit in July. Sweden and Finland sought membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

* The United States looks forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member and will encourage Turkey and Hungary to ratify accession, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman checks rockets loaded on an MI-8 helicopter at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first