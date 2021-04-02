Ryanair Boeing 737-800 involved in incident at Malta’s airport – Update

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 registered 9H-QCJ was involved in an incident earlier today while the aircraft was being towed on Apron 1 the incident took place at around 1130hrs.

Horizon reports that an initial NOTAM issued confirmed the airfield closure was till at least 1500hrs, but the fire category was then established and the airfield reopened soon after the publishing of the NOTAM.

It also reports that an Air Malta flight landed soon after the re-opening of Malta International Airport while a Lufthansa had diverted to Aeroporto di Catania-Fontanarossa and a Tunisair aircraft returned back to Tunis.

In a statement, Malta International Airport said that the accident happened at 11:29am.

It said that no passengers were on board the aircraft, and no injuries have been reported.

According to MIA, the airport’s Rescue and Fire-Fighting team was dispatched to the scene immediately.

Photo – Malta Aviation Outlook (FACEBOOK)

