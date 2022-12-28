Scientists develop blood test for Alzheimer’s disease

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scientists have developed a blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease without the need for expensive brain imaging or a painful lumbar puncture, where a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is drawn from the lower back. If validated, the test could enable faster diagnosis of the disease, meaning therapies could be initiated earlier.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, but diagnosis remains challenging – particularly during the earlier stages of the disease.

Current guidelines recommend detection of three distinct markers: abnormal accumulations of amyloid and tau proteins, as well as neurodegeneration – the slow and progressive loss of neuronal cells in specified regions of the brain. This can be done through a combination of brain imaging and CSF analysis. However, a lumbar puncture can be painful and people may experience headaches or back pain after the procedure, while brain imaging is expensive and takes a long time to schedule.

Read more via The Guardian

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first