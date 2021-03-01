Search for mystery patient zero in bid to limit UK spread of Brazilian variant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Officials are scrambling to try and locate the first people in the UK believed to have contracted the newest variant of coronavirus to arrive in the country, first detected in Manaus in Brazil.

The new strain, may spread more rapidly and respond less well to existing vaccines, has been identified as a “concern”.

Public Health England (PHE) said on Sunday that six cases of the concerning P.1 variant first detected in the Brazilian city have been confirmed in Britain, three in England and three in Scotland.

Two were confirmed in South Gloucestershire but the third English case has not been located and could be anywhere in the nation, with PHE saying the person did not complete their test registration card so their contact details are absent.

Anyone who took a test on February 12 or 13 and has not received a result, or has an uncompleted test registration card, is being asked to come forward immediately, as health officials scramble to track down the individual.

Main Photo: People enjoy spring-like weather at a park in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via ITV/Sky News

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...