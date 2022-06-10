Search underway in Italy for helicopter with 7 people on board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An intensive search is underway in northern Italy for a Agusta Koala helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish citizens, that went missing.

The aircraft is understood to have left Capannori Lucca Tassignano airport in Lucca yesterday morning, and was due to make an hour-long journey to Treviso, but never arrived at its destination.

Those on board are reported to be an Italian pilot, four Turkish nationals and two people from Lebanon.

NTV said the Turkish citizens are employees of the Eczacibasi company who were in Italy to attend a trade fair.

The report says the helicopter belonged to an Italian hygiene and household cleaning products company and was used to take customers to its factory.

Giuliano Gelain, a director at the company, told Italian news agency ANSA he was “confident” the chopper had not crashed, as it did not send out an emergency signal.

