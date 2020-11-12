Senior adviser to British PM to leave Downing Street

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of Boris Johnson’s closest aides, director of communications Lee Cain, has resigned amid reports of internal tensions in Downing Street.

In a statement he said he was leaving next month, despite having been offered the role of No 10 chief of staff.

Mr Cain has worked with the prime minister for several years.

Downing Street Director of Communications Lee Cain leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

His departure prompted speculation about the future of Dominic Cummings, the PM’s chief adviser, but the BBC was told he would not be quitting.

Mr Cummings and Mr Cain are long-time colleagues, having worked together on the Leave campaign during the EU referendum.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said that, despite the departure of his close ally, Mr Cummings would be staying on for now.

The news that Mr Cain could become the PM’s chief of staff had led to consternation among some MPs, some ministers, and other insiders in government, our political editor added.

