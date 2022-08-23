Shares slip, dollar dominates as recession fears rise

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

U.S. and European shares slumped and the dollar surged on Monday as fears mounted that central bank efforts to tame rising consumer prices with inflation-busting interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and possibly spark a recession.

The benchmark European STOXX index fell 1.02% to its lowest in almost four weeks after Russia’s Gazprom said it would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of August.

Fresh disruption to energy supplies in Europe further raised concerns about the continent’s economic outlook following hawkish signals from European Central Bank policymakers. Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are down around 75% year on year.

Wall Street’s three major indexes were around 1.5-2% lower as the market turned more apprehensive about remarks at week’s end from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when he will discuss the Fed’s mission to keep inflation low.

via Reuters