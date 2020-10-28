Shops in the UK refusing cash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Stores in the UK are refusing to accept cash and have left consumers unable to buy basics such as groceries and medicine, according to Which?

The consumer group warned the cash system is being threatened as shops have declined payments using banknotes and coins during the coronavirus crisis.

Thousands of people have been prevented from paying with cash in recent months.

This risks excluding vulnerable people, the campaign group said.

Some shops have refused payments with banknotes and coins during the coronavirus crisis due to social distancing concerns, but this has threatened the viability of the cash system, it warned.

Which? is asking businesses to show greater understanding and flexibility to customers who may only be able to pay in cash.

“The rapid move towards a cashless society risks excluding the most vulnerable from being able to pay for vital products and services,” said Richard Piggin, head of external affairs and campaigns at Which?.

“We’re alarmed at the reports of people leaving food and medicine behind because they can’t pay with cash and it underlines how important it is to have a co-ordinated approach to protecting the fragile cash system.”

Read more via BBC

