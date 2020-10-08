Short-term lockdowns could result in more COVID-19 deaths, study claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Short-term lockdowns could result in more people dying with coronavirus, according to a new report.

Researchers have called for “different strategies for different age groups with more focus on shielding elderly and vulnerable people”.

It comes as Scotland introduced new rules banning pubs, restaurants and cafes from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days from Friday – amid suggestions similar local restrictions could be introduced in England.

The Edinburgh University study reviewed Report 9 – the piece of work by Professor Neil Ferguson and Imperial College London colleagues which predicted that hundreds of thousands of deaths would occur if no action was taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Imperial study prompted the far-reaching social restrictions implemented in March – including the closure of schools and the hospitality industry.

The study points out that when the interventions are lifted, there is still a large proportion of the population susceptible and a substantial number still infected with coronavirus.

“This then leads to a second wave of infections that can result in more deaths, but later,” they wrote.

The authors said that the final death toll from COVID-19 depends largely on the age of those infected and not the overall number of cases.

