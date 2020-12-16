Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas, but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said.

The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.

“We’re not telling people how to come to this decision,” Jenrick told Sky when asked about Christmas. “You can’t legislate for every eventuality, you’ve got to ask people in the end to use their own personal judgement.”

Jenrick urged people to think carefully and cited the rise in cases after Thanksgiving in the United States.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Wednesday to celebrate Christmas with “extreme caution”, saying that although the vaccination programme had got off to a very good start, asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 still posed a threat.

“(He) is absolutely right to stress the importance of people taking care because although some things are unquestionably going well … and I am very pleased to tell the House (of Commons) that we’ve had a very good start with the roll out of the vaccination programme … we should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas,” he told parliament when asked whether people should be cautious in their celebrations.

