Sinead O’Connor breaks news of death of her teenage son

Sinead O’Connor broke the news her teenage son Shane died aged 17. The teenager was found dead two days after he went missing on Thursday when the police launched a huge search to find him.

Devastated, the 55-year-old singer said her “beautiful” son was the “light of my life” in a moving message on social media.

She said in a statement on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

Shane who had gone missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare two days ago and had last been seen in Tallaght on Friday.

The mother-of-four has sadly dealt with her son Shane going missing in the past.

In 2019, she tweeted: “My sweet 14 yr old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days.

‘If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him.” He was found safe and well three days later. Friends and fans have flocked to the comments to offer their sympathies to the mother this morning.

olice had earlier renewed their appeal to find Shane who was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

A spokesman said: “He is 5ft 6 ins, with short brown hair and blue

eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a print

design dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured T-shirt and runners.”

Police today confirmed the news with a spokesman saying: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

