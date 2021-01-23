South African Covid variant may make vaccines 50 % less effective

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Covid variant could make current vaccines 50 per cent less effective, British Health Minister Matt Hancock has claimed.

In video footage of a webinar with travel agents, the Health Secretary warned that the importation of the variant could ruin Britain’s vaccination drive and send the country “back to square one” without tough travel restrictions.

Mr Hancock is among a number of ministers pushing for tougher travel restrictions modelled on Australia and New Zealand, which have closed their borders to non-residents and require all returning nationals to quarantine in Government-approved hotels.

Mr Hancock admitted that the data showing the South African variant reduced vaccine efficacy by 50 per cent was not certain “so I wouldn’t say this in public”.

He added: “Nevertheless, if you vaccinate the entire population and then you get in a new variant that evaded the vaccine, then you’d be back to square one. And so tougher international restrictions are the price that, for instance, Australia has paid for stronger domestic protection, as in more life getting back to normal domestically.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the new English variant of COVID-19 may be associated with a higher level of mortality, though he said evidence showed that both vaccines being used in the country were effective against it.

Main Photo: An undated handout photo made available by the Nanographics GmbH company in Vienna, Austria, shows a high resolution render of a SARS-CoV-2 cyro-electron tomography (cryo-ET) scan (issued 21 January 2021). Researchers have photographed SARS-CoV-2 for the first time in 3D, based on data from researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing, who succeeded in extracting, scanning and digitizing SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in samples. The novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/NANOGRAPHICS GMBH HANDOUT

Read more via The Telegraph

