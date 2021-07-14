Spain reports 43,960 COVID-19 cases, surpasses 4 million total

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain reported on Tuesday 43,960 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 4 million cases since the pandemic began as the more contagious Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people.

The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 437 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, up from 368 cases a day earlier, health ministry data showed. Among 20-29 year olds, that figure climbed to 1,421 per 100,000.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

Photo A Covid-19 patient is taken to the Delta building of the University Hospital of Bellvitge, Barcelona, where only patients with symptoms or sick from the pandemic are admitted, in Barcelona, Spain, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau