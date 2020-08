Palermo’s court suspends governor Musumeci ordinance to close migrant hotspots and reception centres The regional administrative court (TAR) in Palermo has suspended an ordinance from Sicily's centre-...

Croatia’s economy posts record contraction Croatia's economy shrank by 15.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last ye...

Spain retail sales fall 3.9% y/y in July Spanish retail sales fell by 3.9% in July from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after f...

Norwegian Air’s loss balloons Norwegian Air still needs more cash in order to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Frida...

UK lawmakers, union call for extra state help for aviation sector More than 100 British lawmakers have joined forces with trade union Unite to urge the government to...

U.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development The rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccine development and scant information about the U.S. Food and Drug A...

Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine candidate reportedly approved for emergency use in China . Sinovac Biotech Ltd's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac was approved in July for emergency ...

Malta: Ministry kept out of discussion on urgent meeting it requested on Electrogas default Alfred Camilleri, the permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, highlighted that he was highly c...

Malta: Discussions on financial package for airlines are currently on-going – Economy Minister Discussions are currently on-going for plans on a financial package for airlines which are passing ...

Malta: Sliema murders: second suspect identified through CCTV, court told A man facing homicide charges in connection with a double murder in Sliema earlier this month was i...

Malta: Deficit hits €1 billion mark as COVID-19 causes havoc in public finances A sharp drop in revenue and an increase in expenditure have pushed the deficit beyond the €1 billio...

Malta: 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta – 65 persons recover 32 new cases of the coronavirus have been identified over the past 24 hours after 2,109 swab tests ...

Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day Indonesia on Friday reported 3,003 new coronavirus cases, its biggest rise in new infections for a ...

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to start mid-stage coronavirus vaccine trials in 3 European countries next week Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Spa...

Weaker German consumer morale casts some doubt on strong recovery German consumer morale worsened heading into September, casting some doubt on whether household spe...

South American presidents agree to team up on COVID-19 vaccine knowledge and access A group of South America presidents agreed on information sharing and coordination on access to eve...

Britain backs COVID-19 immunity studies with 8.4 million pounds Britain said on Friday it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds ($11 ...

Malta: Government expenditure rises by €390M this year The total government expenditure between January and July was €3.158 billion, an increase of 14.2 pe...

What’s next after Japan PM Abe resigned? Potential successors? The abrupt news that Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe resign over a worsening he...