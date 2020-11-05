Stolen Klimt to be put on show in Piacenza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Klimt painting that was ‘stolen’ from a Piacenza gallery in 1997 only to mysteriously be found behind a wall there in December 2019 will go on show in the same gallery on November 28, organisers announced.



Austrian master Gustav Klimt’s famed Portrait of a Lady, once listed among the greatest stolen art works in the world, will be shown at the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery.



The work will be placed in the gallery’s showroom of honour and will be protected by a special security case, organisers said.



In January two Piacenza burglars confessed to stealing and then returning the Klimt portrait which was declared to be authentic after being found in the bowels of the museum in the northern town it was stolen from.

Read more via ANSA

