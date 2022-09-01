Storms to hit centre and south of Italy on Thursday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Violent thunderstorms will spread from Emilia-Romagna to much of central and southern Italy on Thursday, the Italian civil protection department warned.

“The weather phenomena will be locally very intense, especially along coastal areas,” it said.

Storms will strike early on Thursday in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania, and then spread to Puglia, Calabria, Basilicata, especially Tyrrhenian areas, and Sicily, especially the northeastern sectors and the Aeolian Islands.

The phenomena will be accompanied by very intense downpours, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind, the department said.

A yellow weather alert is being considered Thursday for Marche, Abruzzo, Lazio, Campania, Umbria, Molise, Basilicata, Puglia and Calabria, as well as parts of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Sicily.

There is expected to be further widespread flooding and damage to property and crops.

Via ANSA