Strong wind blows off part of Milan rail station roof

Gale force winds blew off part of Milan central rail station’s roof on Monday. High winds also ripped off the flags of Italy, Lombardy and the EU at the entry to the Lombardy regional council offices.

Milan and the surrounding area on Monday was being hit by 90km winds.

Safe routes have now been established for passengers and the dangerous parts of the building cordoned off.

Northern Italy has been swept by high winds and gales over the last two days.

File photo of Milan’s central railway in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

