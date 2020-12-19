Study confirms COVID-19 far more deadly than seasonal flu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COVID-19 is three times more deadly than seasonal influenza, according to researchers in France who compared 89,530 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 early this year with 45,819 patients hospitalized with flu between December 2018 and February 2019.

The death rate was 16.9% vs 5.8%, which is “particularly striking when reminded that the 2018/2019 flu season had been the worst in the past five years in France in terms of number of deaths,” Dr. Catherine Quantin, from Dijon University Hospital, said in a news release.

More patients with COVID-19 landed in intensive care units (16.3% vs 10.8%) and the average ICU stay was nearly twice as long (15 days vs 8 days), her team reported on The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

COVID-19 patients were also more likely to need mechanical ventilation and to suffer lung failure.

In another study published on Wednesday in The BMJ, U.S. researchers found people being hospitalized for COVID-19 carried higher risks of organ failure and death, and increased health resource use, compared to people hospitalized for the flu.

Main Photo: A woman cries by a grave, where the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are buried, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

