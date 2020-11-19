Supermarkets main setting for getting Covid-19 in UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supermarkets are the most frequent common exposure setting for those catching COVID-19 in England, new data reported by Sky News suggests.

Public Health England (PHE) collated the data using the NHS Test and Trace app.

Sky News reports that the new data suggests they are now the primary setting where those who had tested positive with the disease, reported to have been.

The second most common location reported by those who tested positive for COVID-19 were secondary schools, followed by primary schools, and then hospitals, and then care homes.

Via Sky News

