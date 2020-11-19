Supermarkets main setting for getting Covid-19 in UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Supermarkets are the most frequent common exposure setting for those catching COVID-19 in England, new data reported by
Sky News suggests.
Public Health England (PHE) collated the data using the NHS Test and Trace app.
Sky News reports that the new data suggests they are now the primary setting where those who had tested positive with the disease, reported to have been.
The second most common location reported by those who tested positive for COVID-19 were secondary schools, followed by primary schools, and then hospitals, and then care homes.
Via Sky News
19th November 2020
EU antitrust enforcers face an uphill battle in tackling tech giants abusing their dominance because of the difficulty of finding remedies, the EU's budget watchdog said on Thursday in its first audit of the regulators.
The report by the European...
19th November 2020
Italy's top-flight soccer league Serie A on Thursday agreed to sell a stake in its media business to a private equity consortium for 1.7 billion euros as it seeks to prop up revenues hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a meeting in Rome, the league...
19th November 2020
Paintings by seven artists form Collectively Solo, a collective exhibition about to open at Gallery 23 in Balzan bringing together artists, some of whom have had their solo exhibitions postponed due to the current pandemic.
“The theme also plays ...
19th November 2020
19th November 2020
The Vatican said it was seeking explanations from Instagram after Pope Francis’s official account liked a photo of a scantily dressed Brazilian model.
The Guardian reports that it was unclear when the photo of Natalia Garibotto was given an endor...
19th November 2020
Canada identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.
The Communications Security Establishment (C...
19th November 2020
Data published by the Financial Times shows that in July 2020, the United Kingdom saw the lowest decrease in job postings, -55% compared to the same month in 2019.
As at July, job postings in France stood at -40%, in Italy at -35%, in Spain at -5...
19th November 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic and measures imposed by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus are hurting the skilled trades sector, which expects sales to drop this year for the first time since 2013, the ZDH association said on Thursday.
"...
19th November 2020
Regardless of their detectable antibody levels, most COVID-19 survivors are likely to have lasting protection against severe COVID-19 if they become reinfected, thanks to other components of the body's immune response that remember the new coronavir...
19th November 2020
Some 14% of British companies say they have low or no confidence they will survive the next three months, a survey published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.
The ONS also estimated that 9% of the workforce was on furlough...
