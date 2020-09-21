Survey shows US global standing plummets over coronavirus response

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The international reputation of the United States has fallen sharply, driven by poor views of how it handled the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey published by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre.

“Part of the decline over the past year is linked to how the US had handled the coronavirus pandemic,” the study said.

On average, only 15% of respondents surveyed across 13 countries viewed the US response to the pandemic in a positive light.

Instead, the majority of respondents believed the World Health Organization (WHO), European countries and even China had fared better in tackling the public health crisis.

In Germany, respondents held particularly negative opinions of the US.

Only 26% of those surveyed said they had positive views of the US, just a percentage point above 2003 levels, when many Germans protested against the US-led invasion of Iraq.

In France and the UK, views were only marginally higher than Germany, with 31% and 41% of respondents, respectively, having favourable views of the US. For the UK, a historic ally for the US, it was the lowest figure since Pew started polling there.

