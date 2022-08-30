Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of ‘strong countermeasures’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan’s military to take “strong countermeasures” against what she termed Chinese provocations.

It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident amid a period of heightened tension between China and Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory. Taiwan strongly disputes China’s sovereignty claims.

The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired, a military spokesman said.

Taiwan has complained of Chinese drones repeatedly flying very close to small groups of islands it controls near China’s coast, most recently by the Kinmen islands, as part of military drills by Beijing.

China has carried out the exercises around the island after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month.

Kinmen defence command spokesman Chang Jung-shun said the live rounds were fired just before 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) at the drone which had approached Erdan islet, with flares being used previously. The drone then flew off back to China, he said.

via Reuters