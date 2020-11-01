Teaching union calls for schools to be closed as part of England lockdown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sky News reports that a teaching union is calling for schools to be closed as part of England’s second lockdown, claiming they are a “major contributor to the spread of coronavirus”.

On Saturday, the prime minister said schools, colleges and universities will remain open between 5 November and 2 December when the rest of the country shuts down again.

England’s month-long lockdown could be extended beyond 2 December if necessary, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday .

Speaking on Sky News, the Tory frontbencher also defended the introduction of the nationwide restrictions, having previously rejected it, arguing the “situation has been worse than anyone expected”.

He warned the NHS would be overwhelmed unless action was taken.

From Thursday until 2 December, people in England will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping.

But more than 70,000 teachers and support staff want schools to close – except for the children of key workers – according to the National Education Union (NEU).

General secretary Kevin Courtney said in a statement: “The government should include all schools in proposals for an immediate national lockdown and as a minimum be preparing for school rotas at the end of that period.

“It is clear from ONS (Office for National Statistics) data that schools are an engine for virus transmission.

“It would be self-defeating for the government to impose a national lockdown, whilst ignoring the role of schools as a major contributor to the spread of the virus.

“This would be likely to lead to the need for even longer lockdowns in the future.”

Referring to the latest ONS figures, Mr Courtney said 1% of primary school pupils and 2% of secondary students have COVID-19.

His union’s analysis of the data suggests infection levels in primary schools are nine times higher than they were when term started in September – and 50 times higher in secondary schools.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...