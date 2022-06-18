Tens of thousands expected to march in London over cost of living crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tens of thousands of people are due to march in London on Saturday in protest over the government’s handling of the cost of living crisis.

Trade union leaders will join frontline workers and community organisations in calling for a “better deal” for those struggling to cope with soaring inflation.

Organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the march will start at midday, with protesters walking from Portland Place to Parliament Square for a rally.

The TUC said there was “harrowing” evidence of the impact the crisis was having on families, with workers suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on earnings in modern history.

Workers have lost an average of almost £20,000 in cumulative earnings since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation, the TUC said, adding that it was the biggest loss of “real wages” since the 1830s.

Read more via The Guardian