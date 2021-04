UK, EU talks on N.Ireland are constructive, differences remain, says UK PM’s spokesman LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on part of their Brexit deal which ...

One person shot dead in front of Paris hospital – police source PARIS (Reuters) -Two people were shot in front of a hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source to...

Former Danish prime minister Rasmussen to form new party Denmark's former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen plans to form a new political party to con...

Photo Story – Climbing at Great Window in the Krakow Czestochowa Upland A climber makes his way up the Great Window on a sunny day in Piaseczno, in the Krakow-Czestochowa ...

Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan...

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end ...

Photo Story: The Estampa art fair in Madrid A woman looks at one of the artworks exhibited during the opening ceremony of Estampa art fair at I...

German CDU top brass back Laschet as chancellor candidate The executive committee of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) backed party chairman Armin Laschet ...

Queen Elizabeth ponders ‘huge void’ after death of Prince Philip, Prince Harry back in the UK for funeral A spring snow storm struck Windsor Castle on Monday where Queen Elizabeth pondered the huge voi...