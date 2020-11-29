The mysterious metal monolith in the Utah desert has disappeared

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A tall, silver, shining metal monolith discovered in the desert in southeastern Utah — which prompted theories of alien placement and drew determined hikers to its secret location — has now disappeared, the state’s Bureau of Land Management said Saturday.

The monolith was removed by an “unknown party” sometime Friday night, the agency said in a Facebook post.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith,’ has been removed” from BLM public lands, the post said.

“The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property.”

The monolith was first discovered November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau.

They were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted the object.

The location of the monolith was not disclosed because authorities said they didn’t want curiosity seekers to become stranded in the remote landscape and need to be rescued.

But of course, that didn’t stop some. Several people already successfully located the monolith, tucked in a redrock slot canyon south of Moab.

A handout photo made available by the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) shows wildlife officials inspecting a monolith discovered in southeastern Utah, USA. According to a statement by DPS, Utah officials have discovered a monolith of unknown origin in the wild. EPA-EFE/Utah Department of Public Safety.

