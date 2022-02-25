The Ukraine crisis roundup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here’s what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis so far:

HEADLINES

* Missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday and families cowered in bomb shelters as Russian forces pressed their advance and authorities said they were girding for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

* Russian “saboteurs” have entered some areas of the capital, the mayor said on Friday afternoon.

* Russia’s defence ministry said its forces captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and landed paratroopers in the area.

* Ukraine’s nuclear agency said it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.

* The invasion could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, U.N. aid agencies said on Friday, adding that at least 100,000 people are already uprooted in the country and fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low.

* Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain’s defence secretary said.

* Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on a neutral status regarding NATO, a presidential office adviser told Reuters.

* Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the defence secretary said. France’s finance minister said it would be a “last resort”.

* Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, a government adviser said.

* The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin’s inner circle.

* Stocks in Europe and Wall Street rallied as investors welcomed sanctions that did not block Russia from a global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched.

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said NATO and Western reaction had not been decisive.

* The Kremlin said sanctions would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

* Russia has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions, the TASS news agency reported.

* China stuck to a message of declining to call Russia’s action an “invasion”.

* Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

* EU interior ministers will discuss a possible Ukrainian refugee crisis, French officials said. [nL8N2V0391}

QUOTES

– “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS

* The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

* NATO due to hold a virtual summit at 1330 GMT, news conference at 1700 GMT

* EU to thrash out details of further Russia sanctions at emergency summit at 1400 GMT

Photo – A woman feeds a child as people fleeing Ukraine arrive in Slovakia through the Ubla border crossing, 25 February 2022. Slovakia said it will let fleeing Ukrainians into the country following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The Slovak Police Force announced on social media that people not holding a valid travel document will also be eligible for entry on an individual basis. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK