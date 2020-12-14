There is a great need for this EU budget, but it can also lead to problems- Alfred Sant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is political pressure for the EU budget to go through, but it can create problems later on, MEP Alfred Sant said.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference organised by the European Parliament Office in Valletta, he said that the proposed rule of law mechanism could be influenced by a clause which says that a European Court of Justice decision needs to be made before decisions are taken on influencing funding.

“The political pressure for approval is very strong,” he said, adding that the European Parliament will probably still approve it.

Speaking during the webinar, MEP Cyrus Engerer said he welcomed the fact that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was pushing for a green wave following the pandemic.

He will be working on new financial resources, saying he hoped the new financial budget will be green, strong and resilient.

