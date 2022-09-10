Third of Italians may be unable to pay bills by Christmas says study

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As many as a third of Italians may be unable to pay their utility bills by Christmas because of soaring energy prices, Italy’s Coop group said in its annual report this week.



The report said 57% of the people surveyed said they were having trouble paying the rent, with 26% considering delaying or stopping payments.



It said 68% of Italians had embarked on a ‘spending review’ and another 17% plan to assess their spending in the autumn.



It said many citizens had already started a sort of self-imposed austerity, both for major expenditure such as for a car or a new home, and for everyday spending.

Photo – A person wearing a protective face mask walks at Quartieri Spagnoli, Naples, Italy EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via ANSA

