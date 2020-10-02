President Trump in quarantine after top adviser tests positive for the coronavirus

Reading Time: 3 minutes

US President Donald Trump has said he and the US first lady are in quarantine after one of his closest aides tested positive for coronavirus.

He tweeted that both he and Melania Trump were now awaiting their own test results after Hope Hicks was infected.

The 31-year-old adviser to the president is the closest aide to Mr Trump to test positive so far.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio earlier this week.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

“She tested positive,” Trump said. “So whether we quarantine or whether we have it … I don’t know.”

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus again and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday. “I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous,” he said.

(FILE) – United States President Donald J. Trump (C) talks to the pilot of Marine One, as Presidential Councelor Hope Hicks (R) looks on, as he returns to the White House following a trip to the west coast, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 September 2020 (reissued 02 October 2020). According to media reports, Hicks has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The president, who is tested regularly, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds, in the run up to the Nov. 3 election.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has lambasted Trump for not having a clear national plan to tackle the pandemic. Biden, a former vice president, regularly wears a mask and has eschewed big campaign events. He is leading Trump in national polls.

Trump and his staff regularly do not wear masks, and Trump has denigrated people who wear them often. Health professionals say mask-wearing is one of the key things people can do to help prevent the spread of the virus.

At the White House, people who are around Trump, including some reporters, get tested on a regular basis. But the White House did away with daily temperature checks for everyone who enters the complex months ago, and people who are tested for the virus interact with others in the White House campus who are not.

The White House said in a statement that Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously” and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus earlier this year and suffered from symptoms before recovering.

Trump said he was surprised that Hicks had tested positive.

“She knows there’s a risk, but she’s young,” he said.

Hicks returned to the White House earlier this year after a stint in the private sector. She served previously as White House communications director and as a spokeswoman for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

