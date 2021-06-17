Travel for the vaccinated? We’re looking at all options, UK minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is looking at all the options on a possible easing of COVID-19 international travel restrictions, including allowing those with both vaccinations to go abroad, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman said on Thursday.

“We are trying to move cautiously and progressively in the right direction so I wouldn’t write anything off at this point,” Norman told Sky.

“But then, you know, we are in a situation where the… virus is not something we control and we have seen this new Delta variant and therefore, it would be imprudent to make any carte blanche or, as it were, firm statement now.”

