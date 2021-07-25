Travellers complain of queues and ‘chaos’ at British airports as thousands jet off for summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Travellers have complained about “total chaos” at airports with hundreds of thousands of people jetting off as schools close and summer holidays begin for millions.

Airports and airlines are expecting their busiest weekend of the year, with Heathrow Airport expecting to welcome about 128,000 passengers on Saturday and Sunday, down from pre-pandemic daily volumes of around 230,000 to 260,000 in July 2019.

Its chief executive John Holland-Kaye said additional staff would be on hand to ensure passengers have a “smooth journey”.

Manchester Airports Group said it is expecting 958 flights at Manchester Airport from Friday to Monday, 224 at East Midlands Airport and 1,330 at London Stansted.

Meanwhile Gatwick Airport said it expects to see around 250 to 260 flights and between 25,000 to 27,000 passengers a day over the weekend, up from a low of just 15 flights a day at the height of the pandemic.

The airport said flight numbers are still far below the 950 per day at this time of year pre-Covid.

File photo of passengers in the departures lounge at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

