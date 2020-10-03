Trump hospitalised out of ‘abundance of caution’ following Covid-19 diagnosis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a video posted on Twitter on Friday that he thought he was doing well, after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well,” Trump said.

The video was posted to Twitter immediately after he left for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he will stay for the next few days.

Donald Trump has been transported to a military hospital on the advice of his doctors out of an “abundance of caution” after testing positive for COVID-19, the White House said.

The US president will work from Walter Reed Army Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland “for the next few days,” the White House said.

Trump is “fatigued but in good spirits”, his doctor said in an earlier statement on Friday, adding that the US president is receiving a cocktail of experimental antibody drugs as a “precautionary measure”.

Trump, 74, confirmed in a post on Twitter on Friday morning that he and his wife Melania Trump, 50, will self-isolate for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The first lady has a mild cough and headache, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said.

They were tested after one of his aides tested positive for the virus. Chief of staff Mark Meadows told media outside the White House that the president had “mild symptoms.”

