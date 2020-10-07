Trump “reports no symptoms” of COVID-19 but White House outbreak spreads

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One day after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center to return to the White House, President Trump continued to downplay the risks of the coronavirus, while his doctor said the president is reporting “no symptoms” of COVID-19.

Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for the virus and was under quarantine.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, saying the president is doing “extremely well” and experiencing “no symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is spreading further among those around US President Donald Trump, with Miller and a top military official infected.

Mr Miller, who has been self-isolating for the past five days, confirmed he had contracted coronavirus on Tuesday.

Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are also quarantining after Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray tested positive.

Other officials are self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution”.

In a statement, Mr Miller said he had been “testing negative every day” until Tuesday, adding that he was now in quarantine.

His wife, Katie Miller, who is Vice-President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, contracted the virus back in May and later recovered.

CBS News reported that nearly all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – a body consisting of senior military officials who advise the US president – were in quarantine after attending meetings with Adm Ray last week.

In addition to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen Milley, it said others in quarantine included the vice-chief of staff, Army chief of staff, chief of naval operations, Air Force chief of staff, CyberCom commander, the Space Force chief, chief of the National Guard and deputy commandant of the Marine Corps.

