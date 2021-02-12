Trump was much more ill with Covid-19 than reported

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Donald Trump was reportedly much more ill with Covid-19 in October than the White House publicly admitted at the time, with some officials concerned that he would need to be put on a ventilator.

Trump experienced “extremely depressed blood oxygen levels” and a lung problem commonly associated with pneumonia caused by Covid-19, according to a report in the New York Times citing four people familiar with the former president’s condition.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed national military medical centre for several days in early October after he tested positive for the virus, less than a month before the presidential election. At the time, a White House memo described the 74-year-old as “fatigued but in good spirits”.

Main Photo: US President Donald J. Trump gestures after returning to the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2020. Trump was returning to the White House following several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/KEN CEDENO / POOL

