Tunisia’s labour union seeks elections before constitution change￼

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s powerful labour union the UGTT on Saturday called for elections to create a new parliament that would debate changing the constitution and political system.

The statement is an implicit rejection of any move by President Kais Saied to suspend the existing constitution and offer an alternative directly through a referendum, as one of his advisers this week said he planned to do.

Photo A handout photo made available by the Tunisian Presidency shows Tunisian President Kais Saied gesturing among supports as he walks protected by security guards in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, Tunis, Tunisia, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENCY OF TUNISIA HANDOUT