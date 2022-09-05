Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on ‘permanent basis’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) – Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a “permanent basis,” Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station’s territory.

The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid.

“Today… four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant’s territory,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.

“It is expected that two experts will continue to work at the (plant) on a permanent basis,” the statement said.

Russian-installed local official Vladimir Rogov confirmed during a radio interview on Monday that two observers would remain, but did not give a likely time frame.

“The IAEA mission’s members have now left the Zaporizhzhia (plant), while at present two people have remained there as observers,” he said.

In Other Developments:

– Ukraine made its boldest claim yet of success on the battlefield in its week-old counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south, while European markets reopened on Monday in free-fall after Russia kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut.

ENERGY

* European gas prices soared as much as 30% on Monday after Russia extended a temporary shutdown of one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe indefinitely, stoking fears of energy rationing this winter. The German government said the price spike was part of Moscow’s deliberate strategy.

* The Kremlin blamed Western sanctions for the pipeline outages, saying they were “causing chaos” in maintenance work. It also warned it would retaliate if the West followed through with the Group of Seven proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil.

* EU energy ministers will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss urgent measures to tackle soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed.

* Germany will use income from windfall taxes to lower end-consumer prices of gas, oil and coal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT

* The continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line despite losing connection to the last main external power line, the IAEA said on Saturday.

BATTLEFIELD REPORTS

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed progress on Sunday in a counter-offensive Ukraine began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south and a third, along with additional territory, in the east, but did not give precise locations.

* Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed one U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket system in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Interfax reported.

* A Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region said plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been “paused” due to the security situation, according to Russian TASS news agency TASS.

Photo – A picture taken during a visit organised by the Russian military shows remains of a missile on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine . EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV