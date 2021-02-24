Two towns in Palermo high-COVID-risk areas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two towns near Palermo will become high-COVID-risk ‘red zones’ from Thursday, according to an ordinance published by Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci.



The measure is aimed at combatting rising contagion rates in the towns of San Cipirello and San Giuseppe Jato.

The new restrictions will be in force until March 11, the ordinance said.

Meanwhile there were 452 new Covid-19 positives recorded in Sicily on Tuesday. With 25,179 swabs processed, the incidence is just over 1.7%, down from yesterday.

The region is now in tenth place in the number of new daily infections.

There have been 21 victims in the last 24 hours and bring the total to 4,039. The currently positive are 28,657 with a decrease of 710 cases compared to Monday.

