Updated – Two trains crash in England

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two trains have crashed between Salisbury and Andover. It is currently unclear what kind of trains are involved in the incident.

Wiltshire Police has issued the following statement: “We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.

“We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to Grateley.

“Will update as soon as we have more information.”

The crash happened between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Up to a dozen passengers are believed to have been injured, the PA news agency reported.

Wiltshire Fire Service tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a train crash near London Rd, Salisbury.

“Approx 50 firefighters from both @DWFireRescue & @HantsIOW_fire are working with partners from @wiltshirepolice, @swasFT and @networkrail at this major incident.

British media outlets