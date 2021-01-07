U.S. House of Representatives rejects second objection to presidential election results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday morning voted down a move by allies of President Donald Trump to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden’s win or delay its certification.

The House rejection of the measure came a couple of hours after the Senate also voted it down.

Once voting is completed in the House, the two chambers of Congress are expected to resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.

Main Photo: Republican Pennsylvania representative Scott Perry objects to the electoral votes for the State of Michigan and Republican Pennsylvania Senator Josh Hawley signed the objection stopping the joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next US president in the US capitol in for a further debate in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2021. Members of Congress returned to the certification process following more than 6 hours of suspension after various groups of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

