U.S. reports 329,592 total deaths from coronavirus



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 329,592 total deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 4,496 from its previous count, and said the number of cases had risen by 339,235 to 18,730,806.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 24.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Main Photo: A makeshift sign at the entrance for the Coronavirus test for drivers and passengers by appointment at the parking lot of the Fabulous Forum arena in Inglewood, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ALEX GALLARDO

