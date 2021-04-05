U.S. says 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United States has administered more than 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed nearly 208 million, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

That is up from the 161,688,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 207,866,645 doses delivered.

The agency said 106,214,924 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 61,416,536 people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,742,126 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Main Photo: People queue in a line to get the COVID-19 Vaccine at the FEMA Vaccination site opened in Miami-Dade College in Miami, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

