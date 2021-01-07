U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies’ objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Senate on Thursday morning overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Pennsylvania’s certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by a violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate voted 92-7 against the measure.

After the vote, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he does not expect any more votes challenging electoral college results.

Main Photo: The US Capitol at dusk as a curfew begins after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds leading to chaos, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

