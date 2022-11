Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 11 (Reuters) – U.S. student loan debt relief has been blocked, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Federal Student Aid website, after a judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Nate Raymond in Boston)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first